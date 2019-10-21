Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to go Tuesday
Barkov (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Penguins, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Barkov was initially considered day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury during Saturday's win over the Predators, but coach Joel Quenneville has cleared his star center completely. The 24-year-old pivot racked up 35 goals last season but has yet to light the lamp this year, although he has six assists through eight games.
