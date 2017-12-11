Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to go

Barkov (upper body) will suit up against the Red Wings on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov returns to action following a brief one-game absence due to his upper-body malady. Prior to getting hurt, the center had racked up four goals and two assists in his previous six outing. Of his four tallies, two came with the man advantage and another was scored shorthanded. The Finn will almost certainly return to the first line and top power-play unit.