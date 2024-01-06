Barkov (upper body) will play Saturday against Colorado, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Barkov won't have to miss additional action after leaving Thursday's 4-1 win over Vegas in the first period. He has racked up 11 goals, 39 points, 102 shots on net and 35 hits over 35 contests this campaign.
