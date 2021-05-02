Barkov scored a goal, supplied an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Barkov swung the momentum back to the Panthers with his tally at 19:53 of the second period. He then set up an Anthony Duclair goal in the first minute of the third. Barkov has 25 tallies, 54 points, 167 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 17 power-play points through 47 appearances this season. Saturday was his third multi-point effort in the last six games.