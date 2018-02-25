Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Records three assists
Barkov posted three assists and four shots on goal in a 6-5 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.
The Barkov-Evgenii Dadonov connection Saturday was magic, as Barkov assisted all three of Dadonov's goals. Barkov already had a career best mark in the assists category even before Saturday, and now he is one point shy of a career high for points. And don't be surprised if Barkov scores a few more goals down the stretch because his 10.4 shooting percentage is his lowest in four seasons. A little better luck, and he could reach the 25-goal mark (he sits at 20 scores through 58 games).
