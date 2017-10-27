Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Records three points to extend point streak

Barkov stretched his point streak to four games, scoring a shorthanded goal and picking up two assists in Thursday's 8-3 win against the Ducks.

Barkov is plus-5 with three goals and seven points during his scoring run, with two of those goals coming while down a man. The 6-foot-3 center is up to seven assists and 10 points on the season. Barkov can extend his streak to five games against Detroit on Saturday.

