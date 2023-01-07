Barkov registered two assists in Florida's 3-2 win against Detroit on Friday.
Both of Barkov's assists were recorded during Florida power plays. The 27-year-old has nine goals and 30 points in 30 contests this season, including 15 points with the man advantage. Barkov had been held to an assist in his previous three games, but it looks like he's shaken off that minor slump.
