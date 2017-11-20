Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Registers two helpers
Barkov dished out a pair of assists -- one coming on the power play -- in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Don't look now, but Barkov is still producing at over a point-per-game pace through a quarter of the season. This is likely correlated to his heavy playing time, as the 6-foot-3 forward is seeing nearly 23 minutes of ice time per game. With 21 points on the season, the 22-year-old continues to show why he's an incredible talent and has a bright future in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores late equalizer Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Posts two points in victory•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Picks up four points in loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Records three points to extend point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores for second straight game•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers propel team to win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...