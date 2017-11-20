Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Registers two helpers

Barkov dished out a pair of assists -- one coming on the power play -- in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Don't look now, but Barkov is still producing at over a point-per-game pace through a quarter of the season. This is likely correlated to his heavy playing time, as the 6-foot-3 forward is seeing nearly 23 minutes of ice time per game. With 21 points on the season, the 22-year-old continues to show why he's an incredible talent and has a bright future in the NHL.