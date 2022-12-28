Coach Paul Maurice is hopeful Barkov (lower body) will be available for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.
Barkov will be reevaluated following Thursday's morning skate, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up as a game-time decision against Montreal. Check back for confirmation on the 27-year-old pivot's status prior to puck drop against the Canadiens.
