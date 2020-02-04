Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains out Tuesday
Barkov (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov will miss his second consecutive game, but this isn't a serious injury, as coach Joel Quenneville hopes the center will be ready for Thursday's home clash versus the Golden Knights. Noel Acciari and Vincent Trocheck will fill the top-two center roles for the time being.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Unavailable against Toronto•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Questionable Monday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two-point effort in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Erupts for three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.