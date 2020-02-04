Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains out Tuesday

Barkov (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov will miss his second consecutive game, but this isn't a serious injury, as coach Joel Quenneville hopes the center will be ready for Thursday's home clash versus the Golden Knights. Noel Acciari and Vincent Trocheck will fill the top-two center roles for the time being.