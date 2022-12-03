Barkov (illness) hasn't joined the Panthers on the road and won't be available Saturday against Seattle, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Barkov has returned to the ice in Florida, which is encouraging. The 27-year-old center has been out since Nov. 23 and remains day-to-day. It remains unclear if Barkov will be able to join the Panthers for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg.