Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains sidelined Thursday

Barkov (lower body) won't play in Thursday's clash with Vegas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov will miss his third consecutive game Thursday due to his lingering lower-body issue. The center did participate in the morning skate but wasn't part of line rushes. If the Finn can practice in full Friday, he could be an option versus the Penguins on Saturday.

