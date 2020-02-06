Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains sidelined Thursday
Barkov (lower body) won't play in Thursday's clash with Vegas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov will miss his third consecutive game Thursday due to his lingering lower-body issue. The center did participate in the morning skate but wasn't part of line rushes. If the Finn can practice in full Friday, he could be an option versus the Penguins on Saturday.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Unavailable against Toronto•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Questionable Monday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two-point effort in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.