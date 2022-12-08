Barkov (pneumonia) will be in the lineup Thursday against the Red Wings.
Barkov has not played in two weeks as he had a rough go of things with pneumonia. He has five goals and 18 points in 19 games this season -- he picked up a goal and two assists in his last game aginst the Bruins on Nov. 23. He's expected to return to his usual role skating on the top line and first power-play unit.
