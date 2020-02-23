Play

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Riding four-game point streak

Barkov notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Barkov has recorded three goals and two helpers during his four-game point streak. The Finnish center is at 61 points (20 goals, 41 helpers), 157 shots and a plus-5 rating in 59 appearances this year.

