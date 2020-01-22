Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Riding six-game point streak

Barkov picked up an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Barkov set up Evgenii Dadonov's opening tally at 4:43 of the second period. The assist stretched Barkov's point streak to six games -- he's accumulated three goals and six helpers in that span. The Finn has 54 points, 131 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating in 49 contests overall.