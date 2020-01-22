Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Riding six-game point streak
Barkov picked up an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Barkov set up Evgenii Dadonov's opening tally at 4:43 of the second period. The assist stretched Barkov's point streak to six games -- he's accumulated three goals and six helpers in that span. The Finn has 54 points, 131 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating in 49 contests overall.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two-point effort in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Erupts for three points•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hits point skid•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three-point night•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in big win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Practices at full speed•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.