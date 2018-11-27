Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Rings up two points

Barkov scored a goal, added an assist and registered a minus-1 rating in Monday's overtime win versus the Devils.

Barkov lifted his stat line to eight goals and 20 points in 22 games, but it's his fifth straight outing with a negative plus-minus rating. In fact, he's logged a minus-11 over the last seven contests. The offensive production isn't going anywhere, but Barkov will need to shake the defensive woes in order to reach his full fantasy potential.