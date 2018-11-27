Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Rings up two points

Barkov scored a goal, added an assist and registered a minus-1 rating in Monday's overtime win versus the Devils.

Barkov lifted his stat line to eight goals and 20 points in 22 games, but it's his fifth straight outing with a negative plus-minus rating. In fact, he's logged a minus-11 over the last seven contests. The offensive production isn't going anywhere, but Barkov will need to shake the defensive woes in order to reach his full fantasy potential.

More News
Our Latest Stories