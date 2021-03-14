Barkov scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He also had a plus-3 rating.
Barkov got the Panthers on the board with his 10th of the season at 7:46 of the second period, then he set up Carter Verhaeghe's go-ahead goal just over three minutes later. He added his second tally of the game midway through the third period to extend Florida's lead to 4-1. Barkov has been terrific all season long, but he's really cranked it up since late February, hitting the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games (four goals, eight assists).
