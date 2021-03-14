Barkov scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He also had a plus-3 rating.

Barkov got the Panthers on the board with his 10th of the season at 7:46 of the second period, then he set up Carter Verhaeghe's go-ahead goal just over three minutes later. He added his second tally of the game midway through the third period to extend Florida's lead to 4-1. Barkov has been terrific all season long, but he's really cranked it up since late February, hitting the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games (four goals, eight assists).

More News