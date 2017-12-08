Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ruled out Saturday
Barkov (upper body) won't be in the lineup against the Avalanche on Saturday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Barkov garnered an assist Thursday prior to picking up an upper-body injury that forced him out of the game after just 12:12 of ice time. The center is not expected to be out long term, and he could be available for Monday's road trip to Detroit. In the meantime, Vincent Trocheck figures to get a look on the Panthers' top line.
