Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores for second straight game
Barkov scored for the second straight game and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Capitals.
Barkov is having a decent start to the season, racking up six points through seven games. The top-line center did score his goal Saturday on an empty net, but they all count the same in the end. The 22-year-old isn't exactly lighting it up right now, but the potential is still there for him to take off this season. With silky hands and crafty playmaking ability, Barkov remains one of the more reliable fantasy forwards.
