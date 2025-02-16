Barkov scored a goal for Finland on Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Barkov tapped in the game-tying goal on a net-front battle in the second period. The Finnish captain played 19:50 and finished with two shots, two blocked shots and one hit. Barkov had been held off the score sheet in Finland's first game, but he had come into the tourney on a six-game, 11-point streak (three goals, eight assists).