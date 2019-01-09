Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores in losing effort
Barkov scored the only goal in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Since the new year, Barkov has posted four points in three games and has unquestionably been Florida's best player. The 23-year-old plays in all situations, finishing Tuesday's game with a team-high 4:03 of power-play ice time and 2:45 on the penalty kill. The goal gives him 43 points in 41 games, putting Barkov on pace to set a new career high in 2018-19.
