Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores in losing effort

Barkov scored the only goal in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Since the new year, Barkov has posted four points in three games and has unquestionably been Florida's best player. The 23-year-old plays in all situations, finishing Tuesday's game with a team-high 4:03 of power-play ice time and 2:45 on the penalty kill. The goal gives him 43 points in 41 games, putting Barkov on pace to set a new career high in 2018-19.