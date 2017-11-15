Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores late equalizer Tuesday

Barkov scored a goal and dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

Barkov assisted on one of Jonathan Huberdeau's two power-play goals in the first period, then scored a clutch goal of his own to tie the game 3-3 with 2:55 left in the third. In addition to raising his point total to 19 through 17 games with the two-point effort, the 22-year-old center potted one of his team's shootout goals in a 2-1 skills challenge triumph.