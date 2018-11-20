Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores on power play against Ottawa

Barkov notched a power play goal and added an assist Monday in a 7-5 win over the Senators.

Barkov really seems to like playing against Ottawa, as he's now scored four points in two meetings with the Senators this year. He won't see them again until March, but he's done just fine against the rest of the NHL, scoring 14 points in his 16 games against teams other than Ottawa. He's a solid option in most leagues, especially if you're hunting assists.