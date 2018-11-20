Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores on power play against Ottawa
Barkov notched a power play goal and added an assist Monday in a 7-5 win over the Senators.
Barkov really seems to like playing against Ottawa, as he's now scored four points in two meetings with the Senators this year. He won't see them again until March, but he's done just fine against the rest of the NHL, scoring 14 points in his 16 games against teams other than Ottawa. He's a solid option in most leagues, especially if you're hunting assists.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects another assist•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Drives offense in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Lights lamp twice•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies game-winner•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects apple in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Held quiet in home country•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...