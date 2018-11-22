Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores power-play marker
Barkov scored on the man advantage during a blowout 7-3 loss to the Lightning on Wednesday.
This was Barkov's sixth power-play point on the season to bring his point total to 18 in 19 games. Even when the Panthers lose big they never seem to have a problem getting offense from their big scorers as four of their five leading scorers earned at least one point on the power play.
