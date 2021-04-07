Barkov scored both of his team's goals in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.
Barkov twice put the Panthers up by a goal, but his two-goal effort was overshadowed by the Hurricanes' four-goal outburst in the third period. With five points in three games since making his return, Barkov's showing no ill effects from a lower-body injury that recently forced him to miss six games.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two-point effort Sunday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Assist in first game back•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Back in action Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Still not ready•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should return during homestand•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Expected to miss next two games•