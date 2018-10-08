Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sees 7:43 on special teams Saturday
Barkov saw heavy power play time with 4:55 of ice time, but also logged 2:48 on the penalty kill in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
There's a reason Barkov was fourth in votes for the Selke trophy last season; he is one of the leagues best two-way forwards. Barkov is a critical part of head coach Bob Boughner's experiment with using five forwards on his top line power play. Boughner wanted Barkov to quarterback the power play rather than station himself down low, which should lead to Barkov being more involved in goals scored while a man up. Even when killing penalties Barkov remains a threat to score as he led the league in shorthanded goals last season with five.
