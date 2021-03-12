Barkov scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 5-4 overtime win against Columbus.

Barkov drilled a one-timer from the right faceoff dot to square the game at 4-4 with 5:34 left in the third period. The goal brought the Panthers all the way back from a 4-1 deficit and sent the game into overtime. Barkov now has nine goals and 28 points in 26 games.