Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Serving up assists
Barkov collected two more helpers during Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Despite the Panthers' big comeback from down 4-1, Barkov and the first line were mostly uninvolved. His two assists came on the opening goal 16 seconds into the game, and the final goal to put the game out of reach. Barkov has yet to hit the back of the net as all five of his points so far have been assists.
