Barkov (upper body) will not play against Ottawa on Saturday but could return by the end of next week, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Barkov could return before Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) but put them on similar timelines. Barkov should be available for the beginning of the playoffs. He has 19 goals and 48 assists in 64 games this season. Due to Barkov's absence, Sam Bennett will take over as the first-line center.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Unlikely to play this weekend•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes two helpers Sunday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Plays hero in shootout•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Breaks through in overtime•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: One of each Sunday•