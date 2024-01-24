Barkov (lower body) took line rushes during warmups, indicating he'll play Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov was officially a game-time decision, but he was on the likely side of playing after the morning skate. It appears the center will return after a three-game absence. Prior to his injury, he went 13 games without a goal while supplying 17 assists and firing 32 shots on goal in that span.