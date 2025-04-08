Barkov (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Toronto, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.
Barkov missed three games due to his upper-body injury but will be available for an important Atlantic Division matchup. The left-shot center will slot back into his usual role on the top line and on the No. 1 power-play unit. Sam Bennett (upper body) is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, so Barkov will have a lot of heavy lifting to do up the middle before the postseason begins. Florida's captain generated two goals and seven points over seven games prior to sustaining his injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Set to miss more time•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Unlikely to play this weekend•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes two helpers Sunday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Plays hero in shootout•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Breaks through in overtime•