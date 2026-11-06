Head coach Paul Maurice said Friday that Barkov (knee) will travel with the Panthers during their upcoming three-game road trip, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov isn't expected to return to game action during the road trip, which begins Saturday in Washington and concludes Tuesday in Columbus, but the Panthers aren't slated to have many practices in November, so the 31-year-old could join the team for morning skate prior to Florida's game against the Blue Jackets. Maurice said last week that Barkov was still believed to be approximately four weeks away from returning to game action, so it seems unlikely that he'll be in the mix to return until at least mid-to-late November.