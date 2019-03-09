Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sets Panthers record in win

Barkov notched five assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

The 23-year-old also added two shots, a hit and a plus-5 rating to his ledger, and incredibly, Barkov had a sixth helper wiped off the board when Aaron Ekblad's first-period goal got overturned on replay. The five assists sets a new single-game record for Florida, adding to a blistering hot streak for Barkov that has seen him rack up 10 goals and 22 points in the last 12 games.