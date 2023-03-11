Barkov notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Barkov set up Brandon Montour on the game-winning goal 2:43 into the extra session. With four points over three games since he returned from a hand injury, Barkov is right back to producing at his usual level. The 27-year-old center is up to 17 goals, 37 assists, 159 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances this season.