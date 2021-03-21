Barkov collected two assists and had two shots in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Barkov set up Carter Verhaeghe's goal to open the scoring early in the first and added a helper on Patric Hornqvist's power-play strike in the final frame. It was the third multi-point effort in the last five games for Barkov, who has racked up five goals and 11 assists during 11 contests in March. The 25-year-old now ranks fifth in the NHL scoring race with 37 points in 31 games.