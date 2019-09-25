Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Shines with the first line
Barkov scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.
Back once again with last year's linemates, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov, Barkov already looks in mid-season form. Last season the 24-year-old had a career-year, scoring 35 goals and 96 points. A big part of the team's success is their deadly power play. Four Panthers, including Barkov, were in the top 15 for power-play points as the team converted on 26.8% of their opportunities.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Not joining Team Finland•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Closes books on breakout campaign•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Fuels offense against Caps•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hits 90 points for first time ever•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Finishes with pair of goals•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends streak with pair of goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.