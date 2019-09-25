Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Shines with the first line

Barkov scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Back once again with last year's linemates, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov, Barkov already looks in mid-season form. Last season the 24-year-old had a career-year, scoring 35 goals and 96 points. A big part of the team's success is their deadly power play. Four Panthers, including Barkov, were in the top 15 for power-play points as the team converted on 26.8% of their opportunities.