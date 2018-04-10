Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should be fine in offseason
General manager Dale Tallon indicated Tuesday that Barkov (shoulder) wasn't suffering from a serious issue and could have returned to the lineup in Game 1 or 2 of the playoffs, freelance sports writer Harvey Fialkov reports.
Barkov appears in no danger of missing time when the team returns to practice in the fall given the news. The Panthers could have used his efforts down the stretch as they aimed for a playoff berth, but he has at least avoided a major injury. Barkov finished the campaign with a career-high 78 points -- 27 goals and 51 assists -- and should go in the early rounds of 2018-19 drafts.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Done for regular season•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Suffers injury in pivotal win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sizzling recently•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Generates pair of helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes three assists Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two goals Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...