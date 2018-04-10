Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should be fine in offseason

General manager Dale Tallon indicated Tuesday that Barkov (shoulder) wasn't suffering from a serious issue and could have returned to the lineup in Game 1 or 2 of the playoffs, freelance sports writer Harvey Fialkov reports.

Barkov appears in no danger of missing time when the team returns to practice in the fall given the news. The Panthers could have used his efforts down the stretch as they aimed for a playoff berth, but he has at least avoided a major injury. Barkov finished the campaign with a career-high 78 points -- 27 goals and 51 assists -- and should go in the early rounds of 2018-19 drafts.