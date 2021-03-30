Coach Joel Quenneville expects Barkov (lower body) to be ready to return at some point during the Panthers' current four-game homestand, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Barkov won't be available for Tuesday's game versus Detroit, but he's clearly inching closer to a return to action. The 25-year-old pivot will likely need to get a practice or two in before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs. Barkov's racked up 13 goals and 37 points in 31 games this campaign, so fantasy managers will want to track his status closely.