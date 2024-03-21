Barkov (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Barkov was labeled a game-time decision earlier in the day, but it appears he'll have to miss at least one contest. His absence will have a ripple effect on the lineup, with Anton Lundell sliding onto the first line and Evan Rodrigues centering the second line. Barkov's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Rangers.