Barkov (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Barkov was labeled a game-time decision earlier in the day, but it appears he'll have to miss at least one contest. His absence will have a ripple effect on the lineup, with Anton Lundell sliding onto the first line and Evan Rodrigues centering the second line. Barkov's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Rangers.
