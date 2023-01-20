Barkov had two assists in a 6-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday. Both came on the power play.

Barkov extended his point streak to six games and nine points (three goals, six assists) and he has points in eight of his last nine contests (12). Five of the nine points on his current streak have come with the man advantage and another came while shorthanded. Barkov is a dominant fantasy force when healthy, so take advantage of this strong period of play.