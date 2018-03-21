Play

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sizzling down the stretch

Barkov dished out two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

The Finnish star has been sensational over the past 14 games, accruing six goals and 13 assists in that stretch. Barkov's made the leap to stardom with 73 points in 70 appearances this season, and he's raising his level down the stretch with a playoff berth on the line for his club.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories