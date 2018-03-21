Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sizzling down the stretch
Barkov dished out two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.
The Finnish star has been sensational over the past 14 games, accruing six goals and 13 assists in that stretch. Barkov's made the leap to stardom with 73 points in 70 appearances this season, and he's raising his level down the stretch with a playoff berth on the line for his club.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Generates pair of helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes three assists Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two goals Thursday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Records three assists•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Wreaks havoc on Flames•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Cracks 50-point barrier•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...