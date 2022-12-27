Barkov (lower body) was wearing a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, per Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.
Barkov might be cleared for contact in time for Wednesday's practice though. Panthers coach Paul Maurice hasn't ruled him out for Thursday's game against Montreal, but they'll have a better idea about his availability Wednesday. Barkov was last in the lineup on Dec. 17.
