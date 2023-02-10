Barkov (hand) is skating before practice Friday in a non-contact jersey, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Barkov missed Thursday's tilt versus San Jose and is looking questionable at best to play Saturday against the Avalanche. Barkov has 14 goals and 47 points in 43 games this season.
