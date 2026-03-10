Barkov (knee) took the ice Tuesday in a non-contact sweater, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Barkov continues to work his way back from a long-term knee problem that required surgery back in September. With the Cats having basically waved the white flag on this season, there is no reason to rush the veteran center back into the lineup. Still, Barkov probably would benefit from getting into a handful of games this year to shake off the rust if he is cleared in time.