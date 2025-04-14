Barkov (rest) is slated to return to action for Monday's game against the Rangers, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Barkov sat out Saturday's game against the Sabres due to rest purposes since the Panthers are already locked into a playoff spot, but he's on track to return to the ice for the penultimate game of the regular season after working on the first line during Monday's morning skate. He's recorded points in seven of his last nine appearances, logging three goals, six assists, 15 hits and four PIM while averaging 19:40 of ice time across that span.