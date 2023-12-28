Barkov picked up three assists, including one shorthanded, in a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Wednesday.

He also fired three shots, got a minor penalty and finished plus-3. Barkov has 35 points, including 24 assists, in 31 games. He's climbing the ranks of the assists leaders -- Barkov is now top-25 league-wide. And his plus-17 pushes him into the NHL's top-seven in that stat (he's the best forward on the list). His stature as a perennial Selke candidate remains intact.