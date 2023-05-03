Barkov recorded a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Barkov is riding a four-game point streak and has written his name on the scoresheet in all but two of his eight postseason contests. While the 27-year-old center hasn't been scoring goals, he has just one goal on 23 shots in the playoffs, he continues to rack up helpers with seven total. The fact that Barkov is averaging nearly three shots per game should see him find the back of the net sooner rather than later but should provide plenty of fantasy value regardless.