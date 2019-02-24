Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Stays hot against Kings

Barkov scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

The 23-year-old might be the hottest player in the NHL right now, piling up six goals and 11 points in his last four games. Barkov has now reached the 25-goal mark for the third time in the last four seasons, but he seems headed for his first 30-goal campaign -- or perhaps even higher, given his current blistering pace.