Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Stays hot against Kings
Barkov scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Kings.
The 23-year-old might be the hottest player in the NHL right now, piling up six goals and 11 points in his last four games. Barkov has now reached the 25-goal mark for the third time in the last four seasons, but he seems headed for his first 30-goal campaign -- or perhaps even higher, given his current blistering pace.
