Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Stays hot in 7-4 win over Blues

Barkov scored a goal, added two assists and registered eight shots on net through 21:18 of ice time (2:33 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Barkov has recorded three goals and four assists during an active four-game point streak to improve his year-long totals to 14 tallies and 26 helpers through 41 contests. He's well on his way to his best offensive campaign, but it's important to note that this is also the first time he's been healthy for the majority of a season. Fantasy owners would love to see Barkov the injury-prone label and suit up for 80 games this year.