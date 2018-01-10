Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Stays hot in 7-4 win over Blues
Barkov scored a goal, added two assists and registered eight shots on net through 21:18 of ice time (2:33 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.
Barkov has recorded three goals and four assists during an active four-game point streak to improve his year-long totals to 14 tallies and 26 helpers through 41 contests. He's well on his way to his best offensive campaign, but it's important to note that this is also the first time he's been healthy for the majority of a season. Fantasy owners would love to see Barkov the injury-prone label and suit up for 80 games this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two points in Sunday's loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Chips in two assists•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to go•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Injury shouldn't keep him out long•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Exits game due to injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...