Barkov skated with Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair for the first two days of camp, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It was expected to see Huberdeau and Barkov as two-thirds of the Panthers' top line going into the season, but the spot on their right side is one head coach Joel Quenneville will be looking to fill as camp continues. Duclair fills the spot for now, which would provide another skilled shooter for Barkov to work with as he hopes to surpass last year's total of 62 points in 66 games.